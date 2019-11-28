Celtics' Tremont Waters: Leads Claws with 33 points in win
Waters posted 33 points (9-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, one rebound and 2 steals across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 155-131 road win in Greensboro.
Waters returned from his NBA debut with the Celtics in time to lead Crustacean Nation to a big win Greensboro. As the stat line demonstrates, Waters was extremely efficient with his shooting. He led the team in both points and assists. The Red Claws were red hot in the first half, breaking out to a 26 point lead at halftime. Expect Waters to continue producing big numbers for the Claws.
More News
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Heads back to G League•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Shines in NBA debut•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Joins parent club•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Leads Claws with 24 points•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Distributes seven dimes in win•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Leads Red Claws on opening night•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.