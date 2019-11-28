Waters posted 33 points (9-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, one rebound and 2 steals across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 155-131 road win in Greensboro.

Waters returned from his NBA debut with the Celtics in time to lead Crustacean Nation to a big win Greensboro. As the stat line demonstrates, Waters was extremely efficient with his shooting. He led the team in both points and assists. The Red Claws were red hot in the first half, breaking out to a 26 point lead at halftime. Expect Waters to continue producing big numbers for the Claws.