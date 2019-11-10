Celtics' Tremont Waters: Leads Red Claws on opening night
Waters generated 28 points (9-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 148-1125 opening night win in Delaware.
Waters was red hot from deep during his professional debut. The second-round Boston draft pick led the Red Claws in points, three pointers and shot attempts. Expect Waters, who has a two-way contract with the Celtics, to see major minutes throughout the season. Next for Crustacean Nation is Friday's home opener versus the Mad Ants.
