Celtics' Tremont Waters: Makes impact off bench
Waters tallied eight points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal in eight minutes off the bench Monday in the Celtics' 99-94 loss to the Celtics.
The scoring punch Waters provided in his limited time off the bench was one of the few silver linings in an otherwise disappointing loss to an undermanned, 12-24 Wizards squad. The rookie second-round pick has generally impressed in the few opportunities he's received at the NBA level this season, but he may exit Boston's rotation and head back to the G League's Maine Red Claws once Kemba Walker (illness) is ready to play again.
