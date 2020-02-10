Waters has been named to the Eastern Conference Midseason All-NBA G League Team. In other words, he's been named a G League All-Star.

Waters has earned Player of the Month for November honors and has twice been named G League Player of the Week. Through 26 games, he's averaging 19.5 points, 7.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.6 made three pointers per contest. He's in the Top 5 in the G League for both assists and steals. The Claws have two more games before the G League All-Star Break.