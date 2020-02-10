Celtics' Tremont Waters: Named to G League All Star Squad
Waters has been named to the Eastern Conference Midseason All-NBA G League Team. In other words, he's been named a G League All-Star.
Waters has earned Player of the Month for November honors and has twice been named G League Player of the Week. Through 26 games, he's averaging 19.5 points, 7.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.6 made three pointers per contest. He's in the Top 5 in the G League for both assists and steals. The Claws have two more games before the G League All-Star Break.
More News
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Up with Celtics•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Hits last-second game-winner•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Recalled by Celtics•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Leads Claws to triple OT win•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Makes impact off bench•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Leads Claws to victory•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...