Waters is averaging 4.3 minutes, 2.0 points, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 rebounds in four games played in the month of April.

Waters has a long way to go to become fantasy relevant. He currently sits as the Celtics' fifth guard and has only appeared in six of his last 12 games. Even when the second-year guard does get playing time, it's seemingly regulated to garbage-time minutes. It doesn't help that the ex-Tiger is only shooting 31.6 percent on the season either, but the sporadic playing time isn't doing him any favors.