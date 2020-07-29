Waters supplied 12 points (3-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and six turnovers across 27 minutes in Tuesday's scrimmage loss to the Rockets.

It was good to see Waters receive extended minutes, which heavily implies his in-practice July 20 head injury is behind him. Coach Brad Stevens decided to rest all his key players, which gave Waters and other reserves an opportunity to shine. The rookie point guard will need to improve his shooting and ball handling if he wants to see meaningful minutes during Orlando play-in games.