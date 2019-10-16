Celtics' Tremont Waters: Posts 24 points, seven dimes in win
Waters produced 24 points (10-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 118-95 win over the Cavaliers.
Waters was superb, making things happen for himself and others offensively while digging in defensively as well. Given his status as a two-way player, Waters isn't likely to hold much fantasy value in 2019-20, but he is at least worth keeping an eye on going forward.
