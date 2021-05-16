Waters totaled 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 96-92 loss to the Knicks.

With the Celtics resting the majority of their primary roster, Waters came off the bench to score a career-high 17 points. That makes back-to-back games with double-digit points, something he has been unable to do throughout the course of his two seasons in the NBA. As with many of the players tonight, Waters will shift back to his usual role on Tuesday when they face the Wizards in the first round of the play-in tournament.