Celtics' Tremont Waters: Recalled by Celtics
Waters will rejoin the Celtics prior to Saturday's game against Phoenix, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Waters will add rotational depth to the Celtics' roster but is unlikely to see much of the floor. In five games with his parent club, Waters' averaging just 4.4 points and 1.0 assist in 7.8 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Leads Claws to triple OT win•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Makes impact off bench•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Leads Claws to victory•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Scores 28 in road win•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Back with big club•
-
Celtics' Tremont Waters: Commits five turnovers•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...