Waters was ruled out for Game 1 against the Raptors on Sunday with a left knee sprain.
Waters didn't appear in any of the Celtics' games during the first series, and he'll be sidelined for the first game against Toronto with a knee issue. It's unclear whether he'll be available for the remainder of the series.
