Waters generated 28 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in Sunday's 108-103 win at Grand Rapids

This was a nice bounce-back game for Waters after an eight-point dud at Iowa. Through 11 games, Waters leads Crustacean Nation is assists per game by a wide margin. With two Celtic assignees (Edwards and Langford) and another two-way contract (Fall) on the current Red Claw roster, the organization might want to see how well Waters can set up his teammates in future contests. Of course, when one is shooting as efficiently as Waters was on Sunday, one should continue to shoot. Waters' 28 points were a tie for game high despite Waters only taking 11 field goal attempts.