Celtics' Tremont Waters: Scores 28 in road win
Waters generated 28 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in Sunday's 108-103 win at Grand Rapids
This was a nice bounce-back game for Waters after an eight-point dud at Iowa. Through 11 games, Waters leads Crustacean Nation is assists per game by a wide margin. With two Celtic assignees (Edwards and Langford) and another two-way contract (Fall) on the current Red Claw roster, the organization might want to see how well Waters can set up his teammates in future contests. Of course, when one is shooting as efficiently as Waters was on Sunday, one should continue to shoot. Waters' 28 points were a tie for game high despite Waters only taking 11 field goal attempts.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...