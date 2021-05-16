Waters recorded 14 points (4-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and seven assists across 22 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Timberwolves.

Waters saw an uptick in his minutes once again with Kemba Walker (neck) and Marcus Smart (calf) done for the regular season, and the former LSU standout took advantage of his chance to deliver season-high marks in both points and assists. Waters could see hefty minutes in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Knicks, but he shouldn't be a factor come playoff time -- especially if Walker and Smart return to the court soon.