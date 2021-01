Waters posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds over 12 minutes in Sunday's 141-103 home win over Cleveland.

The entire Boston bench saw big minutes as the Celtics dominated all four quarters Sunday night. Waters, playing on his second two-way contract, has appeared in six games for Boston and averaged 2.8 points and 2.8 dimes over 10.2 minutes per contest. The healthy return of Kemba Walker will make it even harder for Waters to see playing time.