Waters finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one board, one assist and one steal in seven minutes in a 105-75 loss to the Knicks on Sunday.

Waters was unable to be the usual facilitator he has been on the floor. The second year man has only played sparingly this season, but, when he does get on the floor, he's been pretty good at racking up assists. He'll next face the 76ers on Wednesday.