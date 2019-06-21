Waters was taken by the Celtics with the 51st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Waters makes up for his lack of size by having great pure point guard ability. Last season as a sophomore, Waters made the All-SEC team and was voted SEC Defensive Player of the Year by averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.8 rebounds.

