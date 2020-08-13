Waters will start at point guard in Thursday's game against Washington, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
It'll be the first career start for Waters, who has yet to log a single minute of action at the NBA bubble in Orlando. The rookie out of LSU has appeared in just 10 games this season, logging 89 total minutes and totaling 33 points, 12 assists and nine boards.
