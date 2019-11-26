Celtics' Tremont Waters: Shines in NBA Debut
Waters delivered seven points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes in Monday's 103-102 home win over the Kings.
Waters was called up from the Maine Red Claws to help fill the void left by an injured Kemba Walker (neck). By all accounts, Waters exceeded expectations with 20 quality minutes off the bench. Most impressive might be the defensive stats from the 5-foot-11 point guard, which led to a plus-minus rating of plus-20. With Walker questionable for Wednesday's matchup, it's not clear how long Waters might stay with the parent club. Considering fellow rookie Carsen Edwards is shooting 34 percent from the field, it might be Edwards who eventually joins the Red Claws, not Waters.
