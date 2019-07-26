Waters has agreed to a two-way contract with Boston, as announced on the Celtics' web site.

Waters was the 51st overall pick and Boston's fourth pick of the 2019 Draft. The LSU rookie averaged 11.2 points, 4.8 dimes and 2.0 steals per contest through five Summer League games. He was the starting point guard for all five contests. With the departure of Terry Rozier, Boston is evaluating options for back-up PG duties. That said, Waters is behind Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Carsen Edwards and Brad Wanamaker on the PG depth chart. He'll have plenty of time to prove himself while playing with the Maine Red Claws.