Waters will start Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Celtics broadcaster Sean Grande reports.

The 23-year-old will make his second start of the season with Kemba Walker (side) and Marcus Smart (suspension) unavailable Wednesday. Waters had five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes during his previous start. Evan Fournier and Payton Pritchard will also see extra run in the backcourt for Boston.