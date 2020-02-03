Waters was recalled by the Celtics ahead of Monday's game against Atlanta, Steven Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.

Waters could see some rotational minutes as Kemba Walker (knee) is out and Marcus Smart (thigh) is doubtful for Monday's game. While he's played well for the teams' G League affiliate, Waters' been unable to find consistent minutes on the NBA level this year and has seen just 9.3 minutes on average across six contests.