Waters is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
With Kemba Walker (rest) and Marcus Smart (calf) sidelined, Waters will make his third start of the season. He wasn't available for the Celtics' previous two games, so it's unclear how much playing time he'll ultimately receive even as a starter.
