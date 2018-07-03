Celtics' Trey Davis: Joins Celtics' summer league team

Davis will replace Jordan Loyd on the Celtics' summer league squad, Fred Katz of MassLive.com reports.

Davis, who went undrafted out of UMass in 2016, has yet to appear in an NBA game. However, he was a contributor to the Celtics' G-League team, the Maine Red Claws, last season. He started 12 of his 46 appearances, averaging 16.7 points, 4.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 25.3 minutes. He also made 2.0 threes per tilt at a 38.0 percent clip.