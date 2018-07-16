Celtics' Trey Davis: Nice spark off the bench Sunday
Davis had 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 95-80 summer league loss to the Trail Blazers.
Davis led the Celtics with 19 points off the bench Sunday as their summer league campaign came to an end. He clearly has the ability to score the basketball as evidenced by his 57 point explosion in last seasons G-League, but he offers very little outside of that. He is likely looking at another season in the G-League and is not a fantasy option anywhere.
