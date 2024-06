The Celtics signed Enaruna to an Exhibit 10 contract Thursday, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.com reports.

Enaruna averaged 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals across 35 games in 2023-24 for Cleveland State. After going undrafted, he will have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the Celtics.