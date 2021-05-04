Thompson is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a strained left pectoral.
Thompson may have picked up the injury during practice Tuesday, as he did not appear to emerge from Sunday's loss to the Blazers with an injury. Either way, it doesn't look to be anything too serious, but the Celtics could be cautious with the big man against one of the Eastern Conference bottom-feeders.
