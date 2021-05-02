Thompson will start Sunday's game against Portland, Celtics play-by-play voice Sean Grande reports.

Boston rolled with Robert Williams over Thompson for Friday's game against the Spurs, but Thompson shined with eight points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 29 minutes off the bench. With Boston lining up against a big-bodied center in Jusuf Nurkic, coach Brad Stevens will turn back to Thompson, while Williams moves to a reserve role.