Thompson tallied 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block during Monday's loss to the Bulls.

The 30-year-old bounced back from Saturday's two-point effort to post his 14th double-digit scoring output of the season. Thompson has started the past three games with Robert Williams (knee) on the bench, a span in which he's averaging 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 blocks. The 10-year veteran should continue to put up decent points and rebounds until Williams returns to the lineup.