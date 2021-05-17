Thompson (chest) is absent from the injury report for Tuesday's play-in game against the Wizards.

The 30-year-old missed the final two games of the regular season but is ready to go for the play-in contest. Thompson has started in four of his last five appearances and averaged 4.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks in 27.6 minutes during that stretch.