Thompson (chest) will play without a minutes restriction Friday against the Bulls, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

After a one-game absence due to a strained pectoral, Thompson will be back and without a minutes limit. He's fully expected to start with Robert Williams (toe) out indefinitely. Across Thompson's past 10 starts, he's averaged 7.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 26.0 minutes.