Thompson went for 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 27 minutes Friday in the victory over the Hawks.

Thompson made his third straight start and has increased his point total in each game. He's also increased his shot attempts during each outing though he's seen his rebounds decrease along the way. Still, Thompson is contributing 13.3 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 81.0 percent from the floor over that time.