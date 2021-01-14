Thompson (COVID-19) is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Magic, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The timetables for the group of Celtics players dealing with COVID-related absences remain somewhat unclear, but Danny Ainge said Thursday that both Thompson and Grant Williams are on track to return to action Friday night. Boston has not played since Friday, as its last three games have been postponed due to the league's health and safety protocols.