Thompson is expected to be limited during the first week of camp due to a strained hamstring, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
The ailment doesn't look to be anything of great concern, but Thompson's status is worth keeping an eye on, especially if he were to miss any preseason action. The ex-Cavalier is expected to play a key role for Boston this season, whether he backs up Daniel Theis or eventually works his way into the starting lineup.
