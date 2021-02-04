Thompson racked up 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT) and 10 rebounds across 22 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Kings.

Thompson recorded his third double-double of the season, but he hadn't accomplished this feat since he racked up 12 points and 11 rebounds in a Jan. 3 loss at the Pistons. Thompson has spent most of the season as a starter and has looked active on the glass, grabbing 10 or more rebounds six times already. He can provide value in category-based leagues, but he needs to score with more regularity to increase his upside across most formats.