Thompson scored 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 116-111 win over the Pacers.

It's the veteran big's first double-double in four games as a member of the Celtics, while his scoring performance was also his best yet this season. Not coincidentally, Thompson also saw his workload tick up slightly, as he hadn't played more than 22 minutes in any of Boston's first three contests. Given how carefully he's been handled so far, the 29-year-old will likely have his minutes scaled back again, or even get a rest day, when Boston hosts Memphis on Wednesday.