Thompson accumulated 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 130-108 loss to the Nets.

The 30-year-old bounced back from Game 1's four-point effort to post his highest scoring mark since Feb. 19. Thompson's scoring had been subpar before Tuesday's game, posting eight, two, two, 10, and four points over his last five games, respectively. The 10-year veteran will look to build on his solid double-double performance on Friday for Game 3.