Thompson had 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 FT) and 12 rebounds in Tuesday night's play-in win over the Wizards.

The Celtics started Robert Williams at center, but he played only 14 minutes while Thompson saw 30 minutes of action off the bench. Williams figures to be more of a factor against Brooklyn in Round 1, but for now Thompson looks to be the slightly safer fantasy option of the two.