Thompson tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes in Sunday's 122-120 win over Detroit.

Sunday marked Thompson's second double-double with his new team. Although the battle at center was expected to be between Thompson and Daniel Theis, the Celtics have elected to run with them together in the starting lineup. The team will likely return to a more conventional setup when Kemba Walker returns, but there will still be plenty of minutes for Thompson.