Thompson tallied 10 points (5-7 FG), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 102-94 loss to the Cavaliers.

The 30-year-old bounced back from totaling just 12 points over his past three games to post his 16th double-digit scoring effort of the season. Thompson has been bouncing in and out of the starting lineup over the last seven games, a span in which he's averaging 6.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. The 10-year center has been mostly inconsistent this season, but he's still averaging a respectable 7.5 points and 8.2 rebounds through 54 games. He should continue being a reliable source of rebounds with little else the rest of the way for the seventh-seeded Celtics.