Thompson provided eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist across 27 minutes in Friday's 121-99 loss to the Bulls.

Thompson's return to action is great news for the Celtics, and it's especially important now that Robert Williams (toe) is out for an extended period. Thompson's veteran presence and size in the paint allow the Celtics to stay competitive against the Eastern Conference's best frontcourts and helps take the pressure off of Jayson Tatum as well.