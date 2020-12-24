Thompson had 12 points (6-10 FG) and eight rebounds in Wednesday's win over the Bucks.
Starting alongside Daniel Theis, Thompson shook off a nagging hamstring issue and looked spry in his 22 minutes of action. Four of Thompson's eight boards came on the offensive end, and he also added one assist.
