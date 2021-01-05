Thompson didn't score a single point (0-1 FG, 0-2 FT) but added seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 20 minutes in Monday's 126-114 win over the Raptors.
Thompson's scarce contributions on offense shouldn't be a surprise since he's scored fewer than 10 points in four of his seven appearances this season, but he still made his presence felt on the defensive end of the court -- he has grabbed seven or more boards in each game and also recorded multiple blocks for the second time in his last three games.
