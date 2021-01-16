Thompson (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) started at center and logged four points (2-5 FG), 11 boards, one assist, one steal and one block in 25 minutes Friday in the Celtics' 124-97 win over the Magic.

Thompson entered the NBA's health and safety protocols exactly one week earlier, but he ended up missing only one game after the Celtics had three consecutive contests postponed. After clearing all protocols in advance of Friday's game, Thompson stepped back into his familiar role on the top unit, with Daniel Theis working as his backup. Expect the two players to be stuck in a fairly even timeshare at center until Robert Williams (illness) is eligible to return to action after testing positive for COVID-19. Once Williams is back in the fold, Theis will likely shift over to power forward.