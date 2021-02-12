Thompson tallied four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes in Thursday's 120-106 win over the Raptors.

Daniel Theis started Thursday's game, but Thompson's performance was not unlike some of his better outings this season. It marked his eighth 10-rebound performance, five of them in his last 10 games. Thompson has not been dependable for double-doubles this season, but he is making positive strides in one category by averaging 8.8 rebounds during that 10-game span. Thompson coming off the bench seems unlikely to affect his current fantasy value, though there may not be much of it right now to begin with.