Thompson recorded nine points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 112-99 win over the Nuggets.

Thompson got his first start in three games as Daniel Theis (finger) was ruled out Tuesday. He responded by nearly posting a double-double while shooting efficiently from the field. The performance marked the ninth time this season Thompson has grabbed at least double-digit boards -- eight of those performances coming in starts.