Thompson posted six points (3-8 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 21 minutes in Sunday's 100-91 loss to the Suns.
Thompson posted double-digit rebounds for the second time in three games. He's also started four consecutive games and appears to have leapfrogged Daniel Theis in the rotation.
