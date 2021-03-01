Thompson registered five points (1-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists over 19 minutes in Sunday's victory over the Wizards.

Thompson has grabbed double-digit rebounds in three of his last four outings though he's only scored in double figures once in that span. His 11.1 field goal percentage is the lowest he's registered this season and his 19 minutes is tied for the second fewest among his 27 starts.