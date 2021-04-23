Thompson dropped nine points (3-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds,one assist and one steal in 34 minutes of Thursday's 99-86 win over the Suns.
Thompson made his fourth straight start for the injured Robert Williams (knee) and has had alternating results. During that span, Thompson is averaging 9.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Thompson's 12 rebounds Thursday were the most he's had in a contest since grabbing 13 boards back on March 14.
More News
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Bounces back in loss•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Scores 14 as starter•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Starting Thursday's game•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Hauls in eight boards in return•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Will have limitations in return•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Off injury report•