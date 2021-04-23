Thompson dropped nine points (3-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds,one assist and one steal in 34 minutes of Thursday's 99-86 win over the Suns.

Thompson made his fourth straight start for the injured Robert Williams (knee) and has had alternating results. During that span, Thompson is averaging 9.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Thompson's 12 rebounds Thursday were the most he's had in a contest since grabbing 13 boards back on March 14.