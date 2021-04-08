Thompson managed seven points (2-5 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 victory over the Knicks.

Thompson made his return for the Celtics after a lengthy layoff. He was playing under a minute restriction but was still able to put up some meaningful contributions. The rebounding is something that we have come to expect from Thompson but the defensive numbers are absolutely a bonus. It seems as though he will continue to come off the bench and so outside of being a streaming option, Thompson is going to be better suited to deeper formats.