Thompson (hamstring) is in Wednesday's opener against the Bucks.
The big man has been working back from a strained hamstring, but he put in a second consecutive full practice Tuesday, so he appears to be trending in the right direction. Coach Brad Stevens remained noncommittal about Thompson's status, and Thompson, himself, said earlier in the week that the decision will be in the hands of the Celtics' training staff.
