Thompson (COVID-19 protocols) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Thompson, who hasn't missed a game since Jan. 8, will be sidelined for an indefinite amount of time due to his placement in the league's health and safety protocols. The details as to why the 30-year-old starting center is in the league's protocols are unclear at this time, but it would be relatively surprising if he was able to return Wednesday for the team's second half of a back-to-back. With Thompson out, Robert Williams, Daniel Theis and Semi Ojeleye could see increased roles.